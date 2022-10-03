Sterling rises after Chancellor reverses tax plan

Markets: Live

8.10am: Sterling up on tax u-turn

The pound advanced against the dollar ahead of the announcement that the government was scrapping plans to cut the higher rate of tax.

Sterling was up 0.7% to $1.2453.

Mr Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter that the government is “not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate”. He added: “We get it, and we have listened.”

The pound has clawed back all of its losses against the US dollar since Kwarteng delivered the mini-budget on 23 September.

However, the FTSE 100 was down 56 points at 6,837.59.

The Dow Jones closed on Friday down 500 points, 1.7%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 162 points, 1.5%, to 10,576 and the S&P 500 dropped 55 points, 1.5%, to 3,586.