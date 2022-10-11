SSEN in row over use of diesel over green power

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has been criticised by Scottish businessman and landowner Donald Houston for what he calls the ‘insane’ use of diesel generators to provide power to remote communities during planned outage periods.

SSEN is disconnecting the power supply to the whole of the Ardnamurchan peninsula for four weeks this Autumn and again in 2023 and 2024, and will use diesel generators to supply power for hundreds of affected residents.

Mr Houston said diesel generators produce twice as many greenhouse gas emissions as other fossil fuels and emit significant quantities of harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulates. He also says they are also one of the most expensive ways to generate power.

At the same time SSEN has declined the offer of an entirely renewable energy supply which could be made available to the national grid from a local provider.

Mr Houston, a director of Beinn Bhuidhe Energy, has written to Michael Matheson, the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, and to local MP Ian Blackford.

He adds: “The use of diesel generators is absolutely insane at a time when Scotland is seeking to reduce its emissions and in particular in a place like Ardnamurchan, one of the most beautiful and unspoilt parts of the country.

“It is absurd to pollute the air for local people, to generate such high emissions and to refuse to work with local energy companies who have already created renewable energy schemes.

“The Scottish government should intervene to ensure that our energy supply is not polluting the environment. The Scottish government talks about net zero but it repeatedly fails to deliver.”

The power supply on Ardnamurchan is being disconnected during these periods to enable Forestry & Land Scotland to undertake felling operations in an area where the power lines pass through.

Beinn Bhuidhe Energy, based on Ardnamurchan Estates, generates renewable energy from two hydroelectric schemes and a wind turbine. The small company currently sells its power to the national grid, but it has been informed it will not be allowed to do so during the entirety of the outage periods, despite the fact that the forestry work will only be taking place on weekdays, between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Mr Houston added: “To achieve net zero on the farm and to provide an income stream outwith hill farming we have invested in excess of £5million in renewable energy and associated schemes. Our vision is to be totally sustainable by generating our own power and making the most of all opportunities to recycle materials and minimise waste.

“We are net exporters of power and we rely on the income generated from our renewable energy schemes to support our farming business. There is no technical reason why we couldn’t supply power to the national grid during the weekends and evenings when no forestry work will be taking place. We have bent over backwards to reach an agreement with SSEN on this issue but they refuse to meet us halfway.”

Ardnamurchan Peninsula is the most westerly point of the British mainland, bounded by sea on three sides. The peninsula is home to an abundant array of wildlife, from seals and otters to golden eagles, buzzards, owls, bats, pine martens and red deer.