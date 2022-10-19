SMEs invest in energy saving skills to cut costs

Cost campaign

Firms want staff to help cut their energy bills

Small firms are training staff to be more energy efficient and up to speed with government regulations in a bid to beat the rising cost of doing business.

Over half of SMEs (53%) have either started training staff in energy efficiency or plan to do so in the next year, according to NatWest (RBS).

SME manufacturers (66%) were more likely to report training staff in energy efficiency than service providers (50%).

Businesses said that escalating utility bills had increased the need to save energy and prompted staff training to help employees reduce usage.

There were also reports of staff training being aimed at reducing energy consumption when designing new products.

Andrew Harrison, head of business banking at NatWest Group, said: “Energy costs are a huge issue for businesses, as well as households, and it’s clear that SMEs are prioritising skills that will help them establish more energy efficient practices and help future-proof their business across energy price volatility in the longer term.

“It’s great news for companies, employees and the environment that businesses are becoming more committed to boosting green skills.”