Scots to face Spain in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Euro 2024 qualifiers

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Improving: Steve Clarke

The draw for Euro 2024 will see Scotland take on Spain, who have won the tournament three times.

Steve Clarke’s side will also face Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in Group A as they aim to qualify for the tournament which will be staged in Germany.

The top two teams will qualify, although the Scots have the safety net of a guaranteed play-off after winning their Nations League group.

The qualifiers are scheduled to begin in March.

“It’s going to be competitive,” said Clarke. “There are five good teams, and hopefully, we can be the best.

“Cyprus was my first game as head coach, so I’ve got good memories of that one.

“We work day to day, week to week. We try to improve all the time; we feel as though we’re improving, and we want to continue that improvement.

“To continue that improvement we need to qualify for EURO 2024: that’s the aim.”

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus.

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar.

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta.

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia.

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova.

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia.

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania.

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino.

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra.

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein.