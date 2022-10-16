Economic prospectus
Scotland ‘well-prepared’ for independence
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tomorrow declare that no country in history has been better-prepared to become independent than Scotland.
She will say that it has strong economic foundations and immense potential, and that many of the key institutions that an independent country needs are already in place.
The third paper in the SNP Government’s Building a New Scotland series will outline a commitment to rejoining the EU and an improved migration system as well as a secure, low-cost energy market in an independent Scotland.
The economic prospectus will also examine issues such as currency and fiscal policy, border arrangements, and proposals for a Building a New Scotland Fund to unlock £20bn of investment during the first decade of an independent Scotland which was announced at the recent party conference.
She has previously stated that an independent Scotland will have a central bank but use the UK pound until the time is right to introduce a Scottish pound.
Speaking ahead of publication of the economic prospectus, Ms Sturgeon said: “This is not a debate about change versus status quo – there is no status quo, and Scotland cannot afford to live under Westminster control any longer.
“In 2014 we were promised stability if we voted no to independence – instead we got austerity and Brexit, and are now being taken on a libertarian joy-ride. These are not abstract issues – they are doing real damage to our economy, public services, mortgage costs and pensions.
“As we saw in the first paper in our Building a New Scotland series, there is overwhelming evidence that neighbouring comparable independent countries are all wealthier, more productive, fairer and happier than Scotland is under Westminster.
“Tomorrow’s economic prospectus will outline how resource-rich Scotland can match that success with the powers of independence – moving from a stagnating, high-inequality, Brexit-based Westminster economic model and build a modern, dynamic and sustainable economy to help people live happy, healthy, fulfilling lives.
“We can use powers over electricity market design to ensure security of supply and help tackle the climate emergency. We can build a European-style labour market policy which values and invests in workers.
“And by re-joining the EU, we will not only be able to travel freely across both the UK and the 27 member states, but it will be easier to attract EU workers to support sectors so badly damaged by Brexit.
“We believe the people of Scotland deserve a grown-up, honest discussion about their future, and that is what we aim to provide. I will never pretend that everything about independence is easy, but the potential prize open to us means it is more than worth it – for us and for future generations.”
“We must never forget that we already have many of the key institutions that an independent country needs, and coupled with our strong economic foundations and immense potential, probably no country in history has been better prepared to become independent than Scotland will be. Let’s grab the opportunity with both hands.”