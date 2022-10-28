Rush to revamp M&S store amid student crisis

Accommodation plan

The plan would add accommodation (shown right) above the Art Deco building

Plans to convert a former flagship Marks & Spencer store into student accommodation are being accelerated to meet an escalating beds crisis.

Research has revealed that only 27% of 70,840 students studying in Glasgow could access purpose-built (PBSA) and some have been advised to to defer their studies to await rooms becoming available.

The developer behind the revamp of the vacant M&S store on Sauchiehall Street, Fusion Students, is now bringing forward its plans to accommodate up to 500 students, and possibly other residents. The building would also house shopping facilities at ground floor level.

The mixed-use proposals include a substantial number of floors being built above what was once an Art Deco masterpiece which was ruined by a modern conversion at ground level.

Glory days: How the store looked when it opened in November 1935

The developer believes its scheme would help improve the environment in Sauchiehall Street, while the recreation of the former Wellington Arcade will provide a publicly accessible connection between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.

Ben Henry, head of acquisitions at Fusion Students, said: “There is clearly a student accommodation crisis in Glasgow at the moment … and these proposals would help to address that shortfall.

More information can be found at the project’s dedicated website.

There is a consultation event on 2 November at the CitizenM Hotel between 2.30pm and 7pm.