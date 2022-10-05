Retired plan return to work to make ends meet

Cost of living bites

Retirees are looking for a job

Thousands of retired people are planning to return to work as the cost of living bites into their investment pots.

More than 733,000 retirees across the UK are thinking of getting a job to help make ends meet, according to new research.

My Pension Expert, the at-retirement adviser, commissioned an independent survey of 2,000 UK adults which found that, for 12% of those in retirement, rising inflation has “upended” their retirement plans.

With inflation hitting 9.9% and is expected to rise to 15% or higher by the start of 2023, more than a third (34%) are worried they will no longer be able to sustain their desired lifestyle.

The research found that 6% of the UK’s 12.2 million retirees are likely to return to the workforce in the coming months to top up their pension pots.

Fewer than half (46%) of respondents said they are confident in their current financial strategy.

Andrew Megson, executive chairman of My Pension Expert, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis bites harder, we’re seeing a worrying spike in ‘unretirement’.

“It’s a hugely important issue – after working and saving for decades, having to re-enter the workforce will be a bitter blow to many retirees.

“The reality is that many people’s pension pots are losing value in real-terms amid sky-high inflation. And as such, their hard-earned retirement funds won’t stretch as far or sustain the same lifestyle.”