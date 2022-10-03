Rent freeze may stall £3.5bn of investment

Housing crisis

David Melhuish says a rent freeze will make matters worse

Those desperately seeking rented accommodation in Scotland may be forced to wait even longer amid a claim that the new rent freeze could deter as much as £3.5 billion of investment in the sector.

An Emergency bill has been introduced to prevent rents rising and to suspend evictions until at least 31 March.

Ministers say it will help tenants cope with rising energy and food bills and avoid them being thrown on the streets for being unable to pay their rent.

But the industry claims the rent freeze will make matters worse by forcing landlords to sell up or not enter the market, thereby limiting the supply of stock. They say the best way to reduce rents is to encourage, not discourage, more supply.

David Melhuish, director of the Scottish Property Federation, said: “Scotland faces a chronic undersupply of rental housing across both public, private and student accommodation sectors, and this emergency legislation will make this situation much worse.

“There is a pipeline of new rented private accommodation estimated to be £3.5bn earmarked for Scotland. This could deliver thousands of new high-quality and energy efficient homes for renters.

“We fear this legislation will now undermine the likelihood of many of these complex and capital-intensive projects actually being delivered any time soon.”

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill will be led through the Scottish Parliament by Scottish Greens co-leader and Tenants Rights Minister, Patrick Harvie.

Patrick Harvie: steering bill through parliament

Ariane Burgess, housing spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, said that over the course of this parliamentary term there will be the biggest expansion of tenants rights since devolution, including better rights and protections and rent controls.

But Mr Melhuish joined others in the industry expressing frustration at government policy towards housing. Jane Wood, new CEO of Homes for Scotland, told Daily Business last month that housing does not get proper attention in government policy .

She said some builders anticipate reducing their affordable housing activity and warned that investors would be deterred from entering the rental sector if there was a prolonged rent freeze.

When the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the freeze in her Programme for Government, the Scottish Property Federation warned that at least one large scale investment could be paused.

Now it says funds running into billions may be held up just as tenants are struggling with an already short supply of accommodation.