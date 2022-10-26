Outlook weakens for office and retail markets

Property monitor

Demand has fallen due to rising costs (pic: Terry Murden)

Occupier and investor demand for commercial property in Scotland has fallen further as the prospect of further interest rate rises weigh heavily on the outlook over the year ahead.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Commercial Property Monitor reveals a sharp fall in foreign investors, which some may also see as a reflection of political uncertainty during the summer.

Tenant demand in Scotland fell to its lowest since the first quarter of 2021, with a downward trend for both office and, in particular, retail space which has been negative for 26 consecutive quarters.

However, tenant demand for industrial property remained robust with an increase through the third quarter.

Overall rental expectations in Scotland are broadly flat for the three months ahead (down from +8% previously), with wide divergence between industrial (+41%) and retail (-52%).

In the investment market, respondents in Scotland cited a decline in enquiries during Q3 and the weakest return since Q3 2020.