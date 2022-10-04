Nucore expands with M&M Services merger

Engineer diversifies

Mike Bryant: perfect fit

Specialist engineering group Nucore has acquired M&M Services to its stable of companies, underlining its diversification strategy.

Nucore, which provides services and products for fire, safety, security and climate control in hazardous and safety critical environments, has added M&M’s complementary electrical services to its offering.

The transaction follow the decision of M&M’s founder to step back from the business ahead of retirement. All employees will be transferred.

Mike Bryant, chief executive of Nucore Group, said: “We are thrilled that M&M Services selected Nucore Group as the perfect fit. This merger builds on the progress we’ve already made in integrating the products, services and synergies of the group’s other businesses.

“As we diversify into new geographic markets and new sectors, we’re continually investing in our people, products and services.”

Niall Anderson, founder of M&M Services, added: “As a long-established, local business it was important for us to find the best way forward for our staff and customers. As part of Nucore, our service delivery will continue unaffected and our people will have secure, exciting opportunities within a group that is growing both its global and sectoral markets.

“There will be a seamless transfer of M&M to Nucore and I’m pleased that Gordon Sutherland, our operations director, will continue to lead the M&M team, remaining the main point of contact for our clients.”

M&M Services has been providing electrical and data communication installations and repairs throughout the North-east of Scotland since the 1970s.

The Nucore Group of companies consists of OTEAC, HVAC & Refrigeration and, following the amalgamation, M&M Services will trade under the Nucore brand.