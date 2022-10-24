Norman Broadbent Group opens Scots offices

Recruitment

New team: Sean Buchan, Mark Houghton, Kevin Davidson, Michael Diamond

Norman Broadbent Group, the UK’s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border.

The London headquartered group has established a six-strong team in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and aims to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025.

Kevin Davidson, group CEO, began his 25-year search and advisory career in Scotland before relocating to Houston, Texas and then back to London 15 years ago.

He said: “I am thrilled to have Norman Broadbent firmly established north of the border. Having started my career at Scottish Enterprise I am passionate about the economic contribution and prospects of Scotland on the international stage and incredibly excited to be playing our part in shaping leadership teams of the future across industries.”

Led in Scotland by Edinburgh-based Michael Diamond, the team is targeting the board, C-suite and leadership market of Scotland’s largest brands and businesses.

He said: “We see a fantastic opportunity to disrupt the Scottish market.

“The year ahead will bring many challenges for Scotland’s businesses but also a number of opportunities for those who can lead their teams through economic volatility and uncertainty.”

Established in 1979, Norman Broadbent Group claims to be the first UK-headquartered search firm. Over its 40+ year history, it has supported more than 3,000 clients from start-ups through to FTSE 100 companies, and placed directors, executives and leaders in 75 countries.