Nicolson joins CMS competition and trade team

| October 31, 2022

Law firm CMS is bolstering its competition and trade practice with the appointment of Wendy Nicolson as a partner in its Edinburgh office.  Ms Nicolson joins the firm from Pinsent Masons.

Brian Sher, CMS partner and head of competition and trade, comments: “Wendy brings a wealth of expertise in public procurement, with a strong sector focus that is complementary to our existing capabilities.

“She will add significant strength to our client offering and we look forward to the contribution she will make.”

Ms Nicolson said: “The firm’s collegiate and supportive ethos resonates with my own values, and I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the success of the practice.” 

