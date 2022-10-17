MPs told Truss ‘detained on urgent business’

PM goes missing

Penny Mordaunt: ‘you’ll have to make do with me’

There was uproar in the Commons today when Prime Minister Liz Truss failed to appear, leaving Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt, to explain that she had been “detained on urgent business”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer put an “urgent question”, asking if the Prime Minister would make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic turmoil.

But Ms Mordaunt, speaking from the despatch box, told the Speaker: “With apologies to the House, the Prime Minister is detained on urgent business.”

She added: I’m afraid you will have to make do with me.”

Sir Keir joked: “I guess under this Tory government everybody gets to be Prime Minister for 15 minutes”.

He added that now was the time for leaders to lead. He asked about the prime minister’s whereabouts and, recollecting Lady Thatcher’s famous phrase, he said: “The lady is not for turning… up.”

He said the Prime Minister has sacked her chancellor, but had not explained why.

“How can Britain get the stability it needs when all government offers is grotesque chaos?” he said.

Ms Mordaunt responded to Sir Keir by saying she is “quietly confident the leader of the opposition will not have his 15 minutes as prime minister”.

Ms Truss arrived in the House an hour after the session began and just before the Chancellor began his statement.