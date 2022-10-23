Mediaworks hires Elliott for media buying team

Media moves

Hannah Elliott: heads team

One of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, Mediaworks, has appointed Hannah Elliott to lead its media planning and buying operations.

Ms Elliott joins the agency with more than 17 years of broadcast and out-of-home experience with some of Scotland’s largest brands, managing multi-million-pound campaign budgets for clients across the public sector, education, retail and in tourism.

She will head up the media planning and buying division from Mediaworks’ Edinburgh base but will work with clients across the group’s locations in Leeds, Manchester and at its HQ in Newcastle upon Tyne.

She said: “We’re growing our paid media efforts to offer a fully-integrated online and offline proposition.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “We’ve always endeavoured to find the best of the best to continue to improve our business and Hannah’s skillsets are beyond comparison in this field.”

Mediaworks, which counts the likes of Puma, Cath Kidston and Metro Bank among its client base, has 200 staff across its offices in the UK and Ireland.