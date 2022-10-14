Leven retail park sold in £9.5 million deal

Stores acquired

Riverside Retail Park

Catella APAM, the specialist UK & Ireland real estate asset manager, has sold Riverside Retail Park in Leven for £9.5 million to Realty Income.

Cushman & Wakefield acted for APAM on the disposal and Avison Young acted for Realty. The deal reflects a NIY of 5.9%.

Spanning 50,539 sq ft, the park’s occupants include B&M, B&Q and Starbucks.

Ewan Stewart, senior surveyor at Cushman & Wakefield ,said: “Riverside Retail Park is a popular shopping destination servicing Levenmouth and the surrounding area.

“During their ownership, APAM carried out a series of lettings to high quality tenants.”