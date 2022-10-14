Kwarteng leaves US for crunch talks on budget

As revolt grows...

Kwasi Kwarteng in Washington: ‘I’m going nowhere’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington yesterday to head home for crunch talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Bank of England amid a growing financial crisis.

Mr Kwarteng ditched a meeting planned for today with the International Monetary Fund which has been heavily critical of his tax cuts.

The Bank of England is due to end its emergency bond-buying scheme at the close of market business today, with speculation it may be forced to resume the programme unless the Chancellor reverses his plans.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing growing unrest among Tory backbenchers that could force them to rip-up the mini-budget or resign their posts.

Downing Street insisted there were no plans for further changes to the package and Mr Kwarteng said he was “going nowhere”.

But a fortnight of turmoil on the financial markets and unease over how the budget cuts will be funded has left Tory MPs exasperated over the party’s reputation being “trashed”.