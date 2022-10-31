Jack takes chair as Opulus Financial expands

Finance

By Hayley Murden |

Opulus Financial, the Chief Financial Officer Solutions business, has appointed Lorna Jack as chair.

The appointment represents an important milestone for Opulus as the business continues to expand its offering ahead of further growth expected before the end of the year.

Ms Jack was chief executive at The Law Society for Scotland for more than a decade and is currently chair of Highlands and Islands Airports, vice chair of the Scottish Funding Council and honorary consul for the Netherlands in Scotland.

Matthew Garstang, CEO at Opulus, commented: “Lorna’s experience will be invaluable as she supports the team with the smooth integration of both existing and future acquisitions as we expand our footprint across Scotland.”

Ms Jack, added: “With four successful acquisitions already completed since launching as a business last year, I’m delighted to join such an ambitious business and can’t wait to begin supporting Matthew and the wider team in their efforts in integrating new acquisitions into the wider group and expanding the business’ unique CFO solutions offering across the country.”