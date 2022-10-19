Triple lock risk
Inflation hits 10.1% amid threat to pensions
Downing Street has provoked another potential Tory rebellion after admitting that the Prime Minister may abandon a key manifesto promise that pensions would rise in line with inflation.
Pensioners are expecting a significant increase next April as it is based on the September inflation rate which came in at 10.1%, just ahead of expectations and up on 9.9% in August.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index (CPI) measure rose from an annual rate of 9.9% in August to match the recent 40-year high seen in July.
The biggest contributors were rising food costs, while fuel provided the greatest downside pressure.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.”
Liz Truss said during the Tory leadership campaign that she was committed to the triple lock which increases the state pension in line with whichever is highest – inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%. It was also a manifesto pledge at the 2019 election.
But yesterday Ms Truss’s spokesman refused to rule out capping pension costs as part of a department-wide clampdown on spending.
The Chancellor is expected to announce £40 billion of savings in his Halloween Budget.
He has already reversed £32bn of Ms Truss’s tax cuts which has helped to calm the markets.
One option on pensions would be to increase them in line with wage rises which are growing at a rate below inflation.
Downing Street refused to say whether the PM remained committed to the pensions triple lock.
The PM’s official spokesman said: “We are very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are.
“Our priority ahead of this fiscal plan will be to ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in society.
“The Chancellor has been clear – the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are not making any commitments on individual policy areas at this point.”
However, any real cut in pensions would struggle to get through the Commons and Tory backbenchers are already saying they would not support dropping the triple lock.
Tory former minister Maria Caulfield warned the PM and Chancellor they would face a parliamentary revolt.
“I will not be voting to end the pensions triple lock,’ she posted on Twitter. “Pensioners should not be paying the price for the cost-of-living crisis whether caused by the war in Ukraine or mini-Budgets.”
Retail challenge
Retailers are facing a real challenge to encourage shoppers to splash out on Christmas gifts, said Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium.
“Scottish sales showed a sliver of growth in September, with a real terms rise of 0.8%. Nonetheless, there are clear signs customers are battening down the hatches ahead of the expected winter costs crunch.
“Food sales fell in real terms as customers cut back on the volume of goods. With food inflation now outpacing sales even grocery retailers are feeling the pressure as customers focus on essential items.
“Non-food sales were dominated by consumers looking for ways to reduce their energy bills. Duvets, blankets, and air fryers all did well as customers look to cut costs and prepare for winter.”