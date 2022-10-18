Independence paper ‘fails to explain fiscal rules’

Questions raised

Independence is not yet fully costed say economists (pic: Terry Murden)

Economists say the Scottish Government’s independence blueprint has fallen into the same trap as Liz Truss’s mini-budget by failing to explain how it would balance the books.

The economic prospectus for independence, published yesterday, recognises the need for fiscal discipline to give the markets confidence in its borrowing requirements in order to grow the economy.

But it fails to say how the government plans to satisfy this requirement, say economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute.

“If we’ve learned anything from the last few weeks, it shows that designing economic policy without grasping the realities of the public finances is not likely to be sustainable,” says the Strathclyde University based Institute in an analysis of the prospectus.