Barclays profits up | Heathrow | DeepMatter | Google

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8am: Barclays

Barclays Bank posted profit before tax of £2bn in the third quarter, up from £1.9bn a year earlier, contributing to year to date profit before tax of £5.7bn.

C. S. Venkatakrishnan, group chief executive, commented: “We delivered another quarter of strong returns, and achieved income growth in each of our three businesses, with a 17% increase in group income to £6.4bn.”

However, the performance has been marred by a trading blunder that saw it agree a penalty of $361 million with U.S. regulators for what they described as “staggering” failures that led the bank to oversell nearly $18 billion worth of investment products.

Barclays’ recent performance has been marred by a trading blunder that saw it agree a penalty of $361 million with U.S. regulators for what they described as “staggering” failures that led the bank to oversell nearly $18 billion worth of investment products.

The bank said the net loss arising from the error over the year to date was £600m but it did not incur an additional hit in the third quarter, instead booking a 29 million pound gain after benefitting from a hedge on its losses.

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Barclays has delivered a strong set of results, benefitting from the performance of its fixed income division, market volatility, and an increasing net interest margin.

“But there is a caution to today’s statement and little in the way of news in terms of returns for shareholders – perhaps in response to the recently mooted prospect of a windfall tax on banks.

“Looking ahead, the uncertain economic backdrop will likely put a brake on some of Barclays markets, particularly at its credit cards and investment banking divisions, with the outlook for corporate action – such as capital raises – more difficult.

“Despite previous errors still plaguing its results, Barclays remains the best positioned of the major UK banks with a more diversified income stream – but there are still challenges ahead.”

7am: Heathrow removing cap

Heathrow airport will remove the cap on passengers from 30 October to align supply and demand on a small number of peak days in the lead up to Christmas.

“This would encourage demand into less busy periods, protecting the heavier peaks, and avoiding flight cancellations due to resource pressures,” said the airport in a nine months trading update.

It expects total passenger numbers for 2022 to reach between 60 – 62 million, about 25% fewer than 2019.

“Headwinds of a global economic crisis, war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 mean we are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for a number of years, except at peak times,” it said.

Underlying losses have increased to £0.4bn in the year to date as regulated income fails to cover costs, adding to the £4bn in the prior two years.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “We have lifted the summer cap and are working with airlines and their ground handlers to get back to full capacity at peak times as soon as possible.

“As we look to the future, we encourage the CAA to think again at stimulating the long-term investment that will deliver the smooth and predictable journeys consumer value most, rather than focusing on short-term pricing which we have seen only benefits airline profits.”

7am: Galliford Try contract

Galliford Try, the construction group, has been awarded a £65m contract to build an industrial facility in Blyth, Northumberland.

JDR Cable Systems, part of the TFK.Group, has appointed Galliford Try to construct its new manufacturing facility. The 69,000 sqm factory is being created to produce undersea cabling that connects off-shore electricity production to the mainland network.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try, said the project “adds to our excellent portfolio of work in the North East, and also helps the UK towards energy security and its net zero carbon targets.”

7am: DeepMatter raises revenue forecast

DeepMatter, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry company, said it expects revenue for the current financial year to be no less than £1.5m, an increase of over 50% year on year (2021: £1.0m).

The company has secured three strategically important multi-year collaborations during the current financial year and as anticipated continues to see a strengthening of its sales pipeline following a strong first half. The Merck collaboration has the potential to become one of the Group’s largest to date.

Mark Warne , CEO, said: “After a solid H1, we are now on course to increase our year on year revenues by some 50% and importantly are seeing increasing customer interest and the potential for recurring royalty revenues. These revenues which are recognised over the life of contracts, providing us with growing visibility.

“With our strengthening relations with Merck and other international blue chip organisations plus our investment programme, we are leading the digitalisation of chemistry space and driving the market shift. Our vision is to provide the digital data that enables all molecules to be made efficiently and safely as well as sustainably.”

Global markets – Google slides

Sales growth slowed sharply at Google in the last quarter as advertisers cut spending, prompting the technology group’s parent company to miss expectations on Wall Street last night.

Net income fell by 27% to $13.9 billion at Alphabet amid worries that a downturn loomed over the digital advertising market.

The disappointing figures at the business, which also owns YouTube, sent shares down by 5.2%, or $5.40, to $99.08 in out-of-hours trading in New York.

Despite Alphabet’s weakness together with a 6% fall in Microsoft stock, Wall Street’s rally continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, the S&P 500 was up 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.3%.

Sterling was quoted at $1.1459 early Wednesday, from $1.1464.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite was up 1% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 1.4%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9%.