Grocer in legal challenge deposit return scheme

By a Daily Business reporter |

The recycling scheme has been subject of concerns

A convenience store retailer has launched a legal challenge to the Scottish government’s deposit return scheme (DRS) due to come into force next year.

Abdul Majid, whose store took part in a DRS trial, is raising judicial review proceedings in the Court of Session against scheme administrator Circularity Scotland.

He is concerned that the retailer handling fee levels will not cover his costs and will be detrimental to his business.

He claims this threatens the viability of his store which serves the community in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

The recycling programme encourages consumers to return bottles and cans to shops in return for cash.

The move by Mr Majid has been welcomed by trade body the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) which supports the scheme but shares his opposition to the level of fees being imposed on retailers.

SGF chief executive Pete Cheema said: “For a long period of time, the SGF has been trying, unsuccessfully to have Circularity Scotland review the retailer handling fee to bring about a more balanced and fair position.”