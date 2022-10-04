Greggs sees sales growth | Royal Mail name change

Markets: Live

8am: Royal Mail name change

Royal Mail has confirmed that it has changed its name to International Distributions Services.

The company announced the decision on 20 July together with its first quarter 2022 results. This change has now taken effect.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name. Existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

7am: Greggs

Fast food chain Greggs continued to trade well over the third quarter with total sales up 14.6% and like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rising by 9.7% when compared with the same period in 2021.

As expected, year-on-year growth moderated in August given the particularly strong ‘staycation’ effect seen in 2021, however, momentum returned in September.

The company closed its shops on 19 September for the funeral of The Queen and this impacted reported LFL sales growth for the third quarter by around one percentage point.

In the year to date 106 shops have opened 16 have closed, giving a total of 2,271 shops trading at 1 October (1,860 company-managed shops and 411 franchised units).

For the year as a whole, the company continues to expect about 150 net openings, of which around 40% are planned to be with franchise partners.

7am: Legal & General

Insurer and pensions group Legal & General said its investment arm had no exposure to recent turmoil in the liability-driven investment (LDI) market caused by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s recent mini budget.

LDIs were at the centre of last week’s market freefall, sparking worries that some UK retirement funds could go under, forcing the Bank of England to intervene.

The company said it expected full-year operating profit growth to be up in line with the first half of 8% and annual capital generation of £1.8bn.

Global markets

Sterling continued its upward trajectory. The pound was quoted at $1.1330 early today.

Brent oil was trading at $89.25 a barrel, ticking up from $88.30.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 2.8%. In China, financial markets were closed for National Day Golden Week.

Wall Street stocks closed higher to bring some relief to traders after a dismal third quarter.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.66%, while the S&P 500 was 2.59% firmer and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.27% stronger.