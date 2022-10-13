Grant aids move to electrify construction kit

Funding deal

Excavators are among the machinery being converted

Danfoss Scotland has secured funding from the UK government to accelerate the move to electric-fuelled construction vehicles and machinery.

The UK Department for Business Energy and Skills (BEIS) awarded the £407,112 grant through its Red Diesel Replacement competition, which seeks to accelerate the transition to electric off-road vehicles such as excavators and wheel loaders.

Danfoss Scotland, part of global hydraulics and electric powertrain systems supplier Danfoss Power Solutions, plans to combine electrification alongside a significant improvement in machine efficiency.

This will cut energy consumption by as much as half, dramatically reducing the size of the batteries and the amount of energy needed to charge them.

The company is constructing a £25 million manufacturing, research, and development facility in Edinburgh to commercialise its technology which it believes will transform the construction machinery sector.

These developments are creating opportunities for companies in the supply chain, including Edinburgh firm Robbie Fluid Power, Glasgow company Castle Precision Engineering, and Glenrothes firm Eurospray.

Leif Bruhn, head of digital displacement at Danfoss Power Solutions, said: “Our new UK facility will be an important hub for Danfoss decarbonisation programs.

“This grant from the UK government recognises the potential of our efforts and will help us realise our plans.

“These funds will be used to accelerate the work we’re doing to develop next-generation, climate-friendly technologies in hydraulics, digitalisation, and electrification.”