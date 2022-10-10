Gilbert leaves funds over potential conflict

Board change

Martin Gilbert: stepped down

Martin Gilbert has left the board of two overseas funds run by Abrdn because of potential conflicts of interest.

The two Luxembourg-based funds, called Sicavs, form an umbrella for some of the company’s individual funds.

Mr Gilbert, formerly co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, which was rebranded Abrdn, stepped down from the funds because of his other positions in the asset management industry.

After leaving Standard Life Aberdeen he became chair of AssetCo, an investment firm that acquires other fund managers.

Abrdn denied claims that Mr Gilbert’s departure was the result of issues relating to the Luxembourg funds’ anti-money laundering processes.

Abrdn said: “Mr Gilbert was requested to step down from both Abrdn’s . . . Luxembourg fund boards due to potential conflicts of interest given his involvement with businesses that compete with Abrdn and funds managed by it.”

The company added that Gilbert had earlier this year also left the boards of similar fund structures run by Abrdn in the US.