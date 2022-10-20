Fusion adds Airds Hotel to management portfolio

Hospitality deal

Airds Hotel joins Fusion portfolio

Fusion Group, the hospitality and events company, has taken over management of the four star Airds Hotel & Restaurant in Port Appin.

Fusion provides a range of support services to hospitality businesses across Scotland, from management to reservations support and already works with brands such as the No 1 Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling. Its directly owned properties include The Isle of Skye Guest House.

It has created an operating company, Legacy Property Airds, to run Airds Hotel & Restaurant, which is a member of a number of industry bodies such as Luxury Scotland, Pride of Britain Hotels, and Relais & Chateaux.

A specialist hotel management company, EHM, has been appointed on a three year contract.

“Bringing Airds Hotel & Restaurant into our portfolio is a significant piece of business for us,” said Alex McKie, group managing director of Fusion. “We will also be carrying out a £400,000 refurbishment over the next two winters, during which time the hotel and restaurant will remain open and trading.”

He added: “Normally in our sector, a business management and profit-sharing model is only applied to a larger 60-bedroom plus property, but we have developed this for smaller operators, knowing that we have the skill and expertise to make it work.

“It can be particularly useful for an absent owner who wishes to concentrate on other business areas, but wants his hospitality business to be well run and maximised in potential throughout.

“For Fusion, it’s once again an example of our “disruptive” nature in this sector which constantly sees us coming up with new services which benefit and assist hospitality owners at what has been the most difficult of times, with many not yet out of the woods.”