FSB hires Lindsay as head of communications

Business services

Andrew Lindsay

The Federation of Small Businesses has strengthened its Scottish external affairs team with the appointment of Andrew Lindsay as head of communications and public affairs.

Mr Lindsay brings a wealth of experience in Scottish public policy, having held key policy and public affairs roles in charities and membership bodies for over a decade. Most recently, he was public affairs manager for the Confederation of Passenger Transport.

He said: “This is an intensely challenging time for the small business community in Scotland. With more people employed by SMEs in Scotland than the National Health Service, the survival of small businesses over a tough winter will be vital for households and communities across the country.

“I look forward to taking on the challenges and opportunities small businesses are facing and making sure they remain the key focus for decision-makers.”

Colin Borland, FSB’s director of devolved nations said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrew into the team at such an important time for the small business community.

“He has significant experience in bringing about meaningful change for groups at the highest levels and I can’t wait to start working with him on behalf of Scotland’s small businesses.”