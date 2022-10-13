Ex-Scottish Enterprise MD among STAC hires

Internet Of Things

Scotland’s Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) has marked its first anniversary by making a string of senior appointments to its team.

Former Scottish Enterprise managing director and interim CEO Linda Hanna, pictured, is now in place as STAC’s head of partnerships, while Meta VP for supply chain Sean Murphy joins a STAC advisory board that includes recently-appointed Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan.

Commenting on Ms Hanna’s appointment, STAC CEO Paul Wilson said: “We want to be in tune with the Scottish Government’s economic and social priorities, through fulfilling the technology requirements via Scottish innovation and entrepreneurship.

“There are very clear challenges around energy, climate, sustainability, health, and social care, and IoT plays well into these sectors. Linda’s experience and network will help us to better engage with the Scottish Government, enterprise agencies, higher education, and big business, and support our push to match Scottish innovation with the greatest societal issues we face.”

On Sean Murphy’s appointment, Mr Wilson added: “With people like Sean and Jim in place on our advisory board, we can count on combined experience gained from leadership roles at global brands like Blackberry, Facebook and Meta, and Volvo Cars. We think this speaks volumes in terms of the powerhouse team we are building at STAC.”

Headquartered at Skypark in Glasgow, STAC now has a company cohort of 24, and in July announced a strategic partnership with Scottish Enterprise that delivers continuing financial support to Scotland’s first IoT accelerator.