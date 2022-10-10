Update:

EnerMech promotes Hazell into comms role

| October 10, 2022

EnerMech has bolstered its senior management team with the promotion of Alison Hazell into the position of marketing and communications director.

Ms Hazell (pictured) will implement a group-wide marketing plan to underpin its ongoing ambitions.

Ms Hazell joined EnerMech in 2017. Previously, she held senior client service positions at Denvir Marketing, Immediate Media Co, and BBC Magazines, and more recently founded and directed her own marketing agency, delivering marketing campaigns for the energy industry.

Christian Brown, chief executive at EnerMech, said: “We have a strong business plan in place and Alison’s strategic marketing advice and flair has played a key role in this success, helping to shape the EnerMech brand and extend our foothold into new markets and locations around the world.”

