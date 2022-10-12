Update:

Conferences boost

EICC seeing return to pre-pandemic activity

| October 12, 2022
EICC
The EICC has healthy bookings for 2023

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is seeing signs that activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The facility is targeting a resurgent US market and is represented this week alongside VisitScotland at IMEX America, the international trade show running at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

The EICC has already announced that it has secured a series of high-profile UK and international conferences for 2023.

Notwithstanding the impact of a global economic slowdown it will hope to build on that momentum on the back of the low value of the pound and the Coronation – to be held on 6 May – which are expected to bring more visitors and events to the UK.  

In addition, airline operator like Delta has reopened direct routes into Edinburgh, including Atlanta, the airline’s largest US hub. This will give access to many other US destinations, while Delta has also extended the frequency of existing routes including Boston and New York. 

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “Edinburgh, like Scotland, has so many close ties to North America. The city is experiencing record and well-documented popularity as a place to live, and a place to visit.”

In June, the EICC announced that it had taken on the management and operations of Edinburgh’s Convention Bureau to help drive the city’s business events sector.  

Marshall Dallas added: “Taking guardianship of the Convention Bureau puts us in a positive position to help create a thriving future for Edinburgh as a business events destination – which in turn brings great benefit to the local economy and a multitude of city partners.”

, News, Business services, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

wind farm

Cap plan for renewables ‘a form of windfall tax’

Labour said the UK government has been forced to accept the principle of a windfallRead More

David D Murray

Year starts well for Murray Capital amid turmoil

Murray Capital, the metals, property and wine distribution business, has posted its best set ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.