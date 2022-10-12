EICC seeing return to pre-pandemic activity

Conferences boost

The EICC has healthy bookings for 2023

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is seeing signs that activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The facility is targeting a resurgent US market and is represented this week alongside VisitScotland at IMEX America, the international trade show running at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

The EICC has already announced that it has secured a series of high-profile UK and international conferences for 2023.

Notwithstanding the impact of a global economic slowdown it will hope to build on that momentum on the back of the low value of the pound and the Coronation – to be held on 6 May – which are expected to bring more visitors and events to the UK.

In addition, airline operator like Delta has reopened direct routes into Edinburgh, including Atlanta, the airline’s largest US hub. This will give access to many other US destinations, while Delta has also extended the frequency of existing routes including Boston and New York.

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “Edinburgh, like Scotland, has so many close ties to North America. The city is experiencing record and well-documented popularity as a place to live, and a place to visit.”

In June, the EICC announced that it had taken on the management and operations of Edinburgh’s Convention Bureau to help drive the city’s business events sector.

Marshall Dallas added: “Taking guardianship of the Convention Bureau puts us in a positive position to help create a thriving future for Edinburgh as a business events destination – which in turn brings great benefit to the local economy and a multitude of city partners.”