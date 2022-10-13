Cooking oil fuels offshore helicopter trips

Aberdeen milestone

Linda Tames and Yasmin McCulloch of BP; Russell Gould, Bristow; and Jon Matthews, AGS Airports

Offshore workers will be transported by helicopters using discarded cooking oil after Aberdeen airport received its first commercial delivery of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

It was delivered by Air BP and will be blended with traditional jet fuel for Bristow flights to the energy firm’s North Sea operations.

BP is the first operator in the region to voluntarily commit to an ongoing supply of SAF for its North Sea flights, helping to decarbonise the transport to its offshore operations.

SAF, produced from sustainable feedstocks, delivers up to 80% fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the traditional jet fuel it replaces. It is designed as a ‘drop-in’ fuel, safe to use in existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

It has the potential to play an important role in meeting the aviation industry’s carbon reduction targets and is recognised as part of the government’s jet zero strategy and ambition to drive net zero aviation by 2050.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen airport, said: “This is an important announcement. It is recognised globally that SAF will play a major role in making jet zero aviation a reality and SAF has the potential to significantly reduce UK aviation emissions. BP’s decision to make SAF commercially available at Aberdeen is a significant moment.”