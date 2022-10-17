Pound rises ahead of Chancellor’s statement

Statement today

Jeremy Hunt: statement today

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will today bring forward a package of tax and spending measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan aimed a stabilising the markets.

He will make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon “to support fiscal sustainability”, the Treasury said this morning. He will issues a statement at 11am.

Sterling rose on the announcement by more than 1% against the dollar to above $1.13 and 0.9% against the euro to €1.159.

Today’s statement follows further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend and aims to ensure public finances underpin economic growth.

The Chancellor will deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

Mr Hunt met with Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on his plans.

There has been speculation that the plan to bring forward the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax will be abandoned, the latest reversal of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. He may also restore the IR35 reforms for the self-employed and drop the reintroduction of VAT-free shopping for tourists..