Downing St statement
BREAKING: Truss resigns as Prime Minister
Another Tory party leadership campaign will take place and a new Prime Minister installed after Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 44 days, saying she could not deliver on the mandate on which she had been elected.
A new leader will be installed “within a week”, she said, and she will stay on until the new leader is chosen.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has fought for the Tory leadership twice, immediately ruled himself out as a contender. Rishi Sunak who held the post under Boris Johnson and lost out to Ms Truss, is the favourite, with Penny Mordaunt, another defeated leadership rival, also in contention.
Ms Truss made her resignation statement in Downing Street just six weeks after standing in the same spot after her election.
She said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatened the security of our whole continent.
“Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.
“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
“have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.
“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”
Ms Truss’s announcement followed a meeting with Tory backbench 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady and a tumultuous 24 hours which saw the Home Secretary depart and confusion surround the roles of the whips.
Deputy PM Therese Coffey and Tory chair Jake Berry were also seen entering Number 10 as the number of Tory MPs calling on Ms Truss to resign reached double figures.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.
“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people.
“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future.
“We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, said: “The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain. That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms.
“Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one.
“They will need to deliver a credible fiscal plan for the medium term as soon as possible, and a plan for the long-term growth of our economy.”
… more follows