BREAKING: Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Downing St statement

Liz Truss resigns

Another Tory party leadership campaign will take place and a new Prime Minister installed after Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 44 days, saying she could not deliver on the mandate on which she had been elected.

A new leader will be installed “within a week”, she said, and she will stay on until the new leader is chosen.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has fought for the Tory leadership twice, immediately ruled himself out as a contender. Rishi Sunak who held the post under Boris Johnson and lost out to Ms Truss, is the favourite, with Penny Mordaunt, another defeated leadership rival, also in contention.

Ms Truss made her resignation statement in Downing Street just six weeks after standing in the same spot after her election.

She said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatened the security of our whole continent.

“Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.

“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

“have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.