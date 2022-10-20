Ex-PM backed
Boris takes early lead in race for Downing St
Boris Johnson has taken an early lead among Tory MPs to replace Liz Truss as Prime minister following her humiliating resignation after just 44 days in power.
A quarter of Tory MPs have declared support for their preferred candidates and Mr Johnson is on course for a spectacular return to Downing Street.
He has 48 backers, with main rival Rishi Sunak on 32 and Penny Mordaunt on 15, according to the political website Guido Fawkes.
The party requires candidates to secure nominations from 100 MPs to get on the ballot. It means that a maximum of three are likely to get to a vote.
Nominations will close at 2pm on Monday and the final two candidates will go head-to-head in an online vote by party members next Friday when the new leader will be announced.
Despite Mr Johnson’s early lead, there are doubts whether he will garner enough support to reach the threshold.
Supporters who are willing to forgive him the misdemeanours that forced him out of office say he has a mandate for government and is the Tories’ best hope of challenging Labour.
Former Chancellor Mr Sunak is expected to spend the weekend drumming up support. He also divides the party between those who see him as being wrongly denied by Ms Truss and others who will not forgive him for bringing down Mr Johnson.
Miss Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons, came third in the summer leadership campaign and gave an assured performance at the despatch box on Monday when she stood in for the absent Prime Minister.
However, the former defence secretary previously faced criticism for her ‘woke’ views on trans rights, and was warned against running by colleagues.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and newly-appointed Home Secretary Grant Shapps have ruled themselves out of the race.
Amid calls from opposition leaders for an immediate general election, business leaders have warned that the situation has become untenable and is scaring off investors who are not prepared to put their money into such a feverish and unstable environment.
However, the pound rose slightly ahead of Ms Truss making her announcement and there were signs of greater calm in the markets whose response to the mini-budget prompted the crisis in Downing Street.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, said: “The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain. That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms.
“Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one.
“They will need to deliver a credible fiscal plan for the medium term as soon as possible, and a plan for the long-term growth of our economy.”
Ms Truss, who is just 47, will become the seventh living ex-PM to enjoy a payoff of £115,000 annually. She will also retain a chauffeur-driven car and get round-the-clock protection for life, the costs of which are undisclosed.
She made her resignation statement in Downing Street just six weeks after standing in the same spot after her election.
She said: “Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.
“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”