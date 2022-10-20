Boris in Number 10 comeback talk as Truss quits

Westminster crisis

Liz Truss: resigned

Boris Johnson is said to be lining up an astonishing tilt at returning to Downing Street following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.

An election will take place and a new Tory leader and Prime Minister will be in place by Friday 28 October ahead of the fiscal statement three days later.

Confirmation of the short election campaign came from Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory backbech 1922 Committee following the resignation of Liz Truss at 1.30pm after just 44 days in office.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ruled himself out, leaving Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – defeated rivals in the summer leadership contest – as clear favourites. However, The Times has reported that Boris Johnson, who was toppled in the summer, could throw his hat in the ring.

Mr Sunak has been the bookies’ favourite for some time, but he has his opponents on the backbenchers.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “I am going to keep calm and carry on – and I would suggest everyone else do the same.”

Sir Graham told reporters: “I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday, October 28th.