Biscuit Tin unveils tie-up with Age Partnership

Digital vault

Shelia Hogan and Steve Auckland

Digital legacy business, Biscuit Tin, has announced a tie-up with the equity release advisory firm, Age Partnership.

Launched by serial entrepreneur Sheila Hogan in 2020, Biscuit Tin aims to help individuals organise their affairs and “life administration”.

Age Partnership will provide its customers with preferential access to the personalised secure digital vault.

The latest deal follows a collaboration last year with Scottish Building Society.

Sheila Hogan launched Biscuit Tin in 2020 following a 40-year career in digital transformation. She has appeared on Dragons’ Den and took pat in a StartUp Grind trip to Silicon Valley.

The business now employs a team of five, with an experienced board of adviserrs and has plans to recruit and grow further on completion of its latest investment raise.

Commenting on the new Age Partnership collaboration, Steve Auckland, CEO of Age Partnership said: “From this month we are providing all our completed equity release customers with access to their own digital secure vault, where they can take control of the documents, memories and personal information that are shared with their loved ones after they pass away.

“Equity release as a product allows people to take control of their later life finances, it is about enriching people’s lives when they need it most; so, this partnership with Biscuit Tin has perfect synergy.”