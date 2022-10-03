Bioscience firm Cytomos adds trio to top team

Cell development

Gordon Sharp, Lindsay Fraser and David Rigterink

Cytomos, an Edinburgh-based life science company that has developed a proprietary approach to analysing cells, has made three c-suite appointments.

David Rigterink joins the scale-up as CEO and is appointed to the board. Prior to joining Cytomos, Mr Rigterink led business development for biopharma start-up Single Use Support, which attracted substantial investment from Danaher Life Sciences Group in 2020.

Mr Rigterink spent more than a decade in leadership positions with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner to the biotech industry, including assignments in Japan, North Europe, Ireland and the UK.

Lindsay Fraser joins the executive team as chief scientific officer (CSO). As the former head of technical services at Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Service, she has extensive knowledge in the field of regenerative medicine and cellular therapy, having previously held roles at the SNBTS, Milteny Biotech, and Roslin CT.

Dr Fraser will build a portfolio of strategic partnerships with biologics industry thought leaders to win trial and adoption of the company’s innovative process analytical technology.

Gordon Sharp has been promoted to interim chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s complex instrument design programme and strengthen its IP portfolio in collaborations with industrial and academic partners. Having joined Cytomos as principal design engineer in 2016, Mr Sharp brings more than 30 years’ experience in the microelectronic and instrumentation industries.

The appointments come on the back of a successful £1.6 million funding round led by existing investor Archangels with participation from Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.