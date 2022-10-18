Azets hires top entrepreneurial tax specialist

Accountancy

Katy Thomson: exciting opportunities

Azets, the fast-growing SME-focused accountancy firm, has hired one of Scotland’s specialists in entrepreneurial taxes, Katy Thomson, as a partner and head of the firm’s entrepreneurial tax team.

Entrepreneurial Tax is an addition to Azets’ expanding tax department in Scotland which employs nearly 70 tax professionals advising Scotland’s SMEs, entrepreneurs’ and company directors on compliance, robust planning and maximising reliefs.

The Azets Tax team in Scotland has expanded by 15% in the last year and is set to reach more than 100 professionals by the end of 2023.

Ms Thomson brings extensive experience advising owner-managed businesses and entrepreneurs on a wide range of tax planning and issues including succession planning, exits, mergers, acquisitions, share based incentives and business structures.

The entrepreneurial tax team will enhance the full portfolio of tax services and specialisms available from the Azets Tax department which is led by partners Mark Pryce and Frazer Nicol (Corporate) and Morag Watson (Private Client).

Azets has also welcomed Kevin Meaney back to the accountancy profession after a 40-year career advising owner managed businesses and directors on tax issues, including 20 years as a partner. His expertise includes transactional and tax structuring and detailed knowledge of the property, private equity and food and drink sectors.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Thomson said: “I was attracted by Azets’ focus on the SME market and the pressing demand amongst businesses and entrepreneurs for access to high quality and informed tax advice.

“There are exciting opportunities to build the entrepreneurial tax team at Azets and I look forward to playing a key role in the development of the wider tax department in Scotland.”

Greig McKnight, regional managing partner, said the two recruits “have a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable to our growing client base.”

He added: “They will also play a key role working with our UK knowledge hubs.”