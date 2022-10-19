ASOS sinks to loss | FTSE 100 opens higher

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.05am: Market higher

The FTSE 100 opened 9 points higher at 6,945.56 following the release of inflation figures and as traders look ahead to Prime Minister’s Questions and any further guidance from the Chancellor.

7am: Profits plunge at ASOS

Online fashion retailer ASOS posted a pre-tax loss of £32m from a profit of £177m and said adjusted pre-tax profit fell 89% to £22m (2021: £193.6m).

New chief executive Jos é Antonio Ramos Calamonte, said he had instigate changes to get the business back on track.

“Today, I have set out a clear change agenda to strengthen ASOS over the next 12 months and reorient our business towards the future,” he said.

“This includes a number of decisive, short-term operational measures to simplify the business, alongside steps to unlock longer-term sustainable growth by improving our speed to market, reinforcing our focus on fashion, strengthening our top team and leveraging data and digital developments to better engage customers.

Group revenue squeezed out a 1% rise to £3.94bn for the year to 31 August.

7am: Artisanal in Korea breakthrough

The Artisanal Spirits Company, curator of single-cask and limited-edition whisky, and owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, has signed a franchise agreement with FJ Korea in South Korea, opening up a new market for SMWS.

It is the tenth largest market within the global Ultra-Premium Scotch Malt Whisky sector, based on value, estimated to be worth c.$161 million in 2021, an increase of 65% compared with 2020.

Full story here

7am: Inflation at 10.1%

UK inflation came in at 10.1% for the year to September, slightly higher than analysts were predicting. Full story here

Global markets

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.5% while Australia’s resources-heavy shares gained 0.3%, tracking Wall Street higher.

Better-than-expected quarterly results from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Lockheed Martin helped U.S. stocks rally. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.49 a barrel by 0455 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was at $83.69 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.1%.