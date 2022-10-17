Are you maximising your warehouse space?

Advertorial Content |

Are you an industrial business looking for ways to make the most of the space you have? Do you struggle to complete your operations with your current floorplan? With the right tools and thought processes there are ways to maximise the warehouse space you currently have without making drastic changes.

Making the most of the space you have available

Rather than considering extreme measures like expanding your premises or moving into a larger unit, there are many things you can do to maximise your space.

Firstly, complete a thorough review of your current pace utilisation and consider where improvements could be made. You may find there are many areas of your warehouse that you are mis-using or have become overwhelmed with unnecessary tools and machinery. Now could be a good time to clear out your warehouse and keep only those items your really require. You may even stumble across space that isn’t being used.

Secondly, are you utilising your storage correctly? You may have noticed your shelves and storage areas have become crammed full of products, tools and more. It may be time for the dreaded task of re-arranging your warehouse storage facilities and finding new homes for items that are less regularly used by your team.

Stay organised. If you haven’t got a working stock taking system, be sure to invest in an inventory management software that will aid you in keeping track of what goes in and comes out of your warehouse.

Take advantage of the height of your warehouse unit

Why use one floor when you can have two, three or even four?

Yes, that’s right, with the use of mezzanine floors and mezzanine floor lifts, you can access new heights you never thought possible.

As well as building tall storage units and shelves to fill the height of your space, installing mezzanine floors is a great way to separate areas of your warehouse.You may choose to house goods here, keeping them off the busy, operational ground floor.

The key benefit of this being, the creation of a substantial amount of additional space, while not having to take away from any space you currently have or spending thousands on extensions.

To access any goods on your mezzanine floors is simple with the use of a bespoke mezzanine goods lift. These will allow you to shift heavy goods between floors in a safe and efficient manner. Plus, with regular maintenance, these floors provide a great operational lifespan.