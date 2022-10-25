Update:

AI speech firm Aveni hires Clark as chair

| October 25, 2022
Colin Clark: new chair

FinTech company Aveni, which has developed conversational intelligence technology, has appointed investment heavyweight Colin Clark as chair of its newly formed board.

It follows a recent injection of £2.75 million to grow Aveni’s market share in the financial services sector. 

Mr Clark will work closely with founder and CEO Joseph Twigg and COO Jamie Hunter to build out a diverse board, expand and open up sales opportunities, and maintain the emphasis on offering best-in-class technology. 

Mr Clark’s 40-year executive career in asset and wealth management with SG Warburg, Mercury Asset Management and Merrill Lynch culminated in his role as executive director at Standard Life.

Since 2018 he has held a number of significant non-executive roles in financial services including chair of AXA Investment Managers UK, senior independent director at Rathbones and chair of The Merchants Trust. 

