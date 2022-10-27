Aberdein Considine hires CFO and first COO

Law and property

Mike Fergusson and Julie Thomson

Aberdein Considine has boosted its senior management team with the appointment of Julie Thomson as chief financial officer and Mike Fergusson as its first chief operating officer.

Ms Thomson is a chartered accountant and joins Aberdein Considine from global energy firm Proserv where she was group chief financial officer. Prior to this she spent 20 years with Weatherford International where she progressed her career across a range of senior finance roles, latterly appointed as senior director.

Mr Fergusson brings more than 30 years’ experience to his new role, most of which was within the financial services industry.

Having joined the Royal Bank of Scotland in 1990, the majority of his 25 years with the bank focused on working with business clients and his career included senior leadership positions in corporate, commercial and business banking, ultimately being appointed as the director for commercial banking covering the north east of Scotland.

In 2014 he moved into the oil and gas service sector, completing six years with XL Global Group as business operations director and sales director, and three years, cumulatively, with Aberdeen based Apex Industrial Chemicals as group commercial director.

The appointments are a further demonstration of Aberdein Considine’s growth strategy, with the firm making significant investments in mergers, new senior hires and infrastructure during the last 12 months.

Managing Partner Jacqueline Law said the pair were critical appointments for the firm as it looks to the future.

She said: “The last few years have seen the firm grow and transform at significant pace, and Julie and Mike’s appointments strengthen the firm’s experienced management team and demonstrates its commitment to supporting our staff and expanding our service offering to clients. Both have an excellent track record of delivering operational excellence and growth.

“They are both highly respected professionals and well known in the local and wider business communities and we are confident that they will help us deliver steady and consistent growth over the next five years.”

Ms Thomson said: “Aberdein Considine is a high performing firm which has shown great growth and ambition over the years. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play a key role in the next phase of their future growth journey.”

Mr Fergusson added: “I’ve known the management at Aberdein Considine for a long time.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the months and years ahead.”