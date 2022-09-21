Yorkshire club applies to play in Scottish Cup

Heritage claim

Doncaster City are claiming Scottish heritage

A new name from south of the border could be in the draw for next season’s Scottish Cup.

A newly-formed football team from Doncaster in South Yorkshire has applied to take part in the competition, arguing that the borough remains part of Scotland.

A spokesperson for Doncaster City Football Club, who formed earlier this year after the town was granted its new status, confirmed an application had been submitted to the Scottish Football Association.

Doncaster City, who are sponsored by retail chain Sports Direct, play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two – the 13th tier of English football. They currently sit top of the league after two matches in their maiden season.

“You can’t apply to take part in the FA Cup (in England) until a certain level (Level 9 of the English football league system in most cases) so they have gone down the route of applying for the Scottish one,” the spokesperson told the Doncaster Free Press.

The club points to the Treaty of Durham in 1136 when the town was ceded to King David I of Scotland, who had conquered parts of northern England. According to some, it has never been returned to English rule.

In a show of support for Scotland, Doncaster City tweeted its congratulations to Steve Clarke’s side after the 3-0 victory over Ukraine.

While Doncaster City FC’s application may be seen as a bit tongue-in-cheek, the club has ambitious plans under its owner, the football agent Willie McKay.

They include building a “hub of football for the North of England” in Bawtry, south of the city, which would be a base for foreign teams preparing for matches.

The plans include indoor and outdoor training pitches, accommodation, entertainment facilities and places to eat, the spokesperson said.

Support has come from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, with LA Galaxy, Norwich and Reading also among those backing the idea.