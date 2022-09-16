Wood in warning to ministers over rent freeze

Housing policy

Jane Wood: ‘Housing needs greater priority’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Jane Wood, newly-appointed chief executive of Homes For Scotland, has called on the Scottish government to give housing greater priority in policy making and to think carefully about the long term impact of recent rent freezes.

In her first interview since taking over at the industry organisation, Ms Wood said housing is often ‘lost’ among government portfolios and that it does not even have a firm commitment on the number of homes it wants to build.

Speaking to Daily Business she said that rising costs in the housing sector will impact on other policy areas, not least in health and wellbeing. Analysts calculate that poor housing costs the NHS £2.5bn.

She warns that the rent freeze will have a detrimental affect on the market and that rising costs will affect the provision of affordable housing.

INTERVIEW: Building hopes of a better deal for housing