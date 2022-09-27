Virgin, Skipton, Halifax halt mortgage products

Market turmoil

Virgin is among those imposing a temporary suspension (pic: Terry Murden)

Lenders are temporarily withdrawing some mortgages after the Government’s mini-budget sent markets into a tailspin.

Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society took the decision to suspend products because of the currency volatility and speculation around interest rates.

Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.

“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers. We expect to launch a new product range later this week.”

Halifax said it is withdrawing all mortgages that come with a fee.

“As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we’re making some changes to our product range,” it said.

“There is no change to product rates, and we continue to offer fee-free options for borrowers at all product terms and LTV levels, but we’ve temporarily removed products that come with a fee.”

The Skipton Building Society is doing likewise, according to reports by Reuters and Bloomberg.

The moves came amid sharp falls in sterling and predictions that interest rates would rise sharply on the back of the government’s borrowing commitments to meet tax cuts announced on Friday.

The pound briefly dipped to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday morning.

The Bank of England is expected to hike its base rate by another two percentage points by the end of the year, and some forecasters believe the base rate could rise from the current 2.25% to 6%.

However, governor Andrew Bailey issued a statement in which he appeared to quell expectations of an emergency rate rise.

Consumer Prices Index inflation is sitting at 10.1%, and is expected to peak at about 13%.

