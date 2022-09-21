Union hires Swann to lead strategy team as CSO

Marketing

Adam Swann has joined The Union as the agency’s chief strategy officer, after spending 12 years in the US at various agencies.

His role will be to lead the strategy and planning department as part of a drive to engage with clients on a wider strategic front. He will also work in collaboration with the teams at Union Digital and Union Data to help integrate and evolve the agency’s research, insight and strategic services.

Mr Swann (pictured) was previously CSO at MMB, an independent creative agency in Boston, leading strategy across a range of healthcare, technology and retail clients. Prior to that, he was EVP strategy director at IPG agency Hill Holliday, driving brand, digital and content strategy across the agency’s top accounts, including the gargantuan Bank of America account, which he led for IPG across the US.

Previous to this, at Grey New York, he was SVP group strategy director, leading planning and strategy for WPP on the US Walgreen’s account, managing teams in NY and Chicago.

His CV includes stints at other agencies including Gyro, Digitas, 360i and JWT, in New York and London. During this time he worked on brands such as HSBC, T-Mobile, Virgin Atlantic, Kraft Foods, American Express, HSBC, Nuffield Health, Hewlett Packard, Bose and Toyota. Thus he brings a considerable bank of experience and knowledge across multiple client industries to his role at the Union Group.

In a new structure for the Edinburgh agency, Mr Swann’s team will serve the whole Union Group as a central resource; as the agency focuses further on offering clients the benefits of an integrated marketing service.

Ian McAteer, chairman of the Union Group, said: “At The Union we never stand still, and the arrival of Adam gives us a huge boost. His experience is immense; we’re very excited by his arrival. We have been planning this for months as we wanted to ensure the fit was right; and we are very confident he will be a great addition to an excellent team. Already I can see the difference his fresh thinking and broad perspective adds.”

Mr Swann said: “As we thought about making the leap back to Europe, it became clear that Scotland, and Edinburgh in particular, was a brilliant option. It’s a cultural, creative and business hub, well connected to everywhere in Europe.

“And within that, I am thrilled to join The Union because to me, the “union” of independence of spirit, entrepreneurialism and the integration of disciplines all under one roof is an opportunity not to miss.”