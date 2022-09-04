Truss will take action on energy bills this week

Cost of living

Liz Truss: wants to encourage business investment

Prime Minister in waiting Liz Truss will announce plans this week to tackle the energy cost crisis and will stick to her plan to cut business taxes.

Speaking this morning, Ms Truss said she will act on bills and on supply, but declined to say what measures she will take.

She played down fears about an ‘Armageddon scenario’, insisting that the UK has weathered tougher situations before.

“I understand people are struggling with eye-watering energy bills with predictions of worse down the track. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply,” she said. “Those two things go hand in hand.

“We need to deal with the immediate problem. We need to help people, we need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issue.

‘Within one week, I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and long term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter.