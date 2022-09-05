Truss ‘will deliver bold plan’ as new Tory leader

Victory declared

Liz Truss: third female leader of the Conservative Party

Liz Truss was confirmed today as the new leader of the Tory party and will become Prime Minister tomorrow with the nation anxious to hear how she will tackle a bulging in-tray of pressing issues.

Top of the pile is the cost of living crisis which she has pledged to tackle “within a week” with a new package of support for households and businesses.

It is thought to include some further help towards bills, a deal with the power companies and a version of the Covid furlough scheme to help struggling businesses. A key request among small firms is for a price cap to be applied similar to that which helps consumers.

Ms Truss, 47, who served as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson, said yesterday she was ready for the job and is expected to reverse some tax changes, including the hike in national insurance contributions, and trim increases planned for corporation tax. She may also tackle the energy levy.

There is keen interest in whether she brings forward planned income tax cuts announced by her leadership rival and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Spring Statement.

Her policies on Scotland, particularly Scottish independence, will be a key point of tension, with talk of the UK government planning to introduce new voting thresholds around a new referendum.

Any changes to taxes will pose significant challenges for the Scottish government which has already made Scots the highest taxpayers in the UK.

Ms Truss will travel to Scotland on Tuesday for an audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

One of her other key tasks will be to reunite a party which has been at loggerheads through the long campaign to elect a new leader.

She is credited with being a hard worker and states that she is a free marketeer who will look to run her government with smaller, more agile teams. She also has the benefit of a large majority in the Commons, secured by Boris Johnson in 2019.

A new Cabinet is likely to include Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor in place of Nadhim Zahawi who on Friday said an “oven ready” set of plans for dealing with the energy crisis had been put in place for the new PM.

Therese Coffey, currently Work and Pensions Secretary, could be moved to Health and James Cleverly is likely to step up to Foreign Secretary.

Brexit Opportiunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is predicted to take over from Mr Kwarteng after helping to co-ordinate meetings with oil and gas firms over the energy crisis.

Suella Braverman is likely to replace Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

