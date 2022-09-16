Train drivers to resume strikes next month

More disruption

By a Daily Business reporter

TransPennine Express services are among those targeted

Train drivers across Britain will resume strike action next month after postponing a walk-out this week out of respect for the Queen.

Drivers at 12 train operating companies will take action on 1 and 5 October coinciding with the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The trade union Aslef is not making any comments on the dispute or the action being taken until after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The companies affected by the latest strike action include Avanti West Coast – serving the Glasgow to London route – and LNER which operates the east coast line. Transpennine Express services operated by FirstGroup are also hit.

Other companies targeted are: Chiltern, Cross Country, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railways, Hull, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.