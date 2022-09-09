Todd Fish Tech catches US clients to fill EU void

Post-Brexit solution

A small Scottish company making shellfish storage systems has responded to post-Brexit trading difficulties by partnering with other businesses and expanding its client roster to North America.

Todd Fish Tech said new cross-Channel trading rules meant EU suppliers of raw materials required bigger orders, forcing the company to have capital tied up in stock.

With assistance from InvestFife – part of Fife Council’s Economic Development services – and Business Gateway, the Dalgety Bay company was able to more than double its floorspace from 2,100 sq ft to 4,600 sq ft and find partners to share the cost.

“The plastics we use come from Germany and the supplier has increased prices, increased minimum order levels and increased the lead time,” said Errin.

“We used to buy 200 fish boxes a time and we could get them within a few weeks but now the minimum order is 5000 units. This is a huge challenge for us as that’s a lot of money tied up in stock and we need much more space for storage.

“Thankfully, a unit became available just at the right time and we now have dedicated warehousing space, and a UK distributor was able to join us, together with other UK businesses, to share the minimum order level, making it more manageable,” said co-owner Errin Todd.

Todd Fish Tech, which she runs with husband Keith, has supplied shellfish systems to Norwa. Pre-Brexit the plan was to focus on growing sales in big markets such as France, Portugal and Spain.

“This has been difficult and we have found it easier to get sales in North America with the US clients liking our Oyster Pod system for purifying oysters and Canadian customers who buy the Lobster Pod shellfish storage system,” she said.

“It seems bizarre that we do more business in North America than Europe. However, the extra hurdles of trading with the EU have made this difficult compared to trade in North America.

“Brexit has also affected sales in Northern Ireland increasing the costs, paperwork and time for delivery. We hope to do more trade with Ireland this year as their government has announced grants which customers can use, but we know this will be a challenge since Brexit.”

The company works mainly with fishermen and fish merchants but also fishmongers, restaurants and universities, including a research aquarium for the University of Cambridge).

Clients include Campbells Meats in Linlithgow, Loch Fyne Seafarms in Tarbert, The Sea The Sea restaurant in London, Welchs Fishmongers in Edinburgh and the Harvey Family who run Potters in Selsey, West Sussex.

Having more space has created the opportunity to grow the team and have highly skilled Fish Tech engineers to manufacture the systems. As a result, the company is seeing a year on year increase in both the number and value of orders.