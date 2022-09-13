Tierney return softens blow of Robertson absence

Nations League

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says having Kieran Tierney back for the upcoming Nations League matches softens the blow of having to do without captain Andy Robertson.

Injury rules out the Liverpool star for the double header against Ukraine (21 and 27 September) and the visit of the Republic of Ireland to Hampden Park on 24 September.

Tierney has been included in the squad for the three fixtures, with Clarke saying: “It’s always disappointing to lose key players. Andy is a key player, captain and a big character for us within the squad.

“As you lose one top quality left-back you get another one back with Kieran being available this time so I suppose that softens the blow.

“You want all your good players there, but the poorer side of international selection is you know you’re going to lose players through injury and you’ve just got to deal with it.

“It gives myself and my staff lots of things to think about and hopefully come up with a way that we can show we can play with one, both or either.”

Uncapped Hibs centre half Ryan Porteous is called up, while Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser is also back in the international frame after a U-turn on his November decision to make himself unavailable.

Scotland sit second in Group B1, one point adrift of Ukraine and two ahead of the Irish.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Jon McLaughlin. Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull.

Strikers: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie, Ryan Fraser.